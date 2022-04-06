Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.