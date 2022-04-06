Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Luxfer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Luxfer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Luxfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $462.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

