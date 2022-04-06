Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

