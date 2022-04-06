Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $403,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,478 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

