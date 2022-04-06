Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $224.50 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

