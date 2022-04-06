Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after buying an additional 803,845 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.