RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,316. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.99%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.