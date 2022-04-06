Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 16,333 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $76,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,750. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.47.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

