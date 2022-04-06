Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 20,495 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $91,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.32. 8,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,842. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.76.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.