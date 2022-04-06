Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 24,140 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $103,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

NYSE UNP traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,643. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

