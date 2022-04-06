Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $30.61 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of Snap-on worth $30,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $206.91. 2,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average of $212.33.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

