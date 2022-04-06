Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $33.17 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,055 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,937,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 94,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,943. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.