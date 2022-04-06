Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $36.25 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,362 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Xylem worth $36,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $84.62. 9,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,287. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

