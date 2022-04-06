Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $38.77 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,845 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $38,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in News by 642.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,013,000 after buying an additional 3,420,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 14.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 125.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,606,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 892,993 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,808,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,141,000 after acquiring an additional 514,672 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. News Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $27.97.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.