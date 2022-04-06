Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 234.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,450 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $26,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 69,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $142.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

