Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $28,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.49. 10,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.24.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.46.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.