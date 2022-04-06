Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Albemarle worth $72,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

ALB traded down $8.76 on Wednesday, hitting $208.54. 9,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $143.26 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

