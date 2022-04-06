Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Loews were worth $29,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,892,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Loews by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 286,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

L traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. 7,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.89. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

