Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 120,817 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,817 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $43,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,712. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

