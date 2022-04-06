Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 33,359 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Ecolab worth $121,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.