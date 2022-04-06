Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 498,817 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,285,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,817 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $135,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,596,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,515,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $270.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

