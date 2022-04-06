Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 57,342 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $131,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.69. The company had a trading volume of 98,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average of $169.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

