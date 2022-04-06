Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.77% of Qualys worth $41,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,097. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

