Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,983 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.56% of Omnicom Group worth $86,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 572,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.32. 1,846,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.