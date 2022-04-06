Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 4,541 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $126,466.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $313,128.69.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76.

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92.

NYSE:MSP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 1,430,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.