Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $15,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $13,290.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

JBLU stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 319,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

