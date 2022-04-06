Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $358.61 million and $507,922.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for $34.88 or 0.00079907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00035488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00104486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

