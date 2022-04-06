RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 13,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 90,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

