Roger S. Jewkes Sells 7,438 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FNF opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 712,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

