Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

RSGUF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

