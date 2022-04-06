Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 15,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 356,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Specifically, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

