Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) were up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.02 and last traded at $132.02. Approximately 1,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,580,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

