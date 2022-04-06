Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.26 and last traded at $119.38. 30,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,285,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.16.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

