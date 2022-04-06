Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 110

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.06) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 143.80 ($1.89).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 98.66 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12).

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East sold 99,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £95,046.72 ($124,651.44). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £981.71 ($1,287.49). Insiders purchased a total of 43,275 shares of company stock worth $4,837,019 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

