Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $14,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PEG opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 170.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

