Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.