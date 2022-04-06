Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €175.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €150.00 ($164.84) to €175.00 ($192.31) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($214.29) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.38. 215,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,019. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

