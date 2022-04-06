Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,741 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Malibu Boats worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

