Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,741 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Malibu Boats worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
