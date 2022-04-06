Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,915 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Andersons worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Andersons by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 227,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Andersons by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,548 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,002. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

