Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of NETGEAR worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

