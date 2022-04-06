Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Certara were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Certara by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 111.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $137,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,352 shares of company stock worth $8,430,746 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

