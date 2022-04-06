Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 43,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $437.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.94. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

