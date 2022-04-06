Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $163.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $246.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day moving average is $161.68.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

