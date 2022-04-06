Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVAX opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

