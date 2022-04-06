Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Investar were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Investar by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Investar by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in Investar by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Investar Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. 10.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

