Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 351.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 7.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in AES by 8.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 61,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

