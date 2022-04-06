Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.48% of Investar worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Investar by 42.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $194.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. 10.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Investar Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.