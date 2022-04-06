Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 906.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

