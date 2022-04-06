Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,855 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

