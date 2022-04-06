Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

IBTX stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

About Independent Bank Group (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

